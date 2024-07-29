Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.26 million. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSAC stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

