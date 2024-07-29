Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,397 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 18.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 203,274 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 250,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Banco Santander by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,106,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 177,692 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 959,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 221,567 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

