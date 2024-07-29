Barclays Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $90.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $62.37 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.