Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 1-Year High at $234.58

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 234.58 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 234.55 ($3.03), with a volume of 542290313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.40 ($2.99).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.33) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.10) to GBX 270 ($3.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276 ($3.57).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.95. The company has a market cap of £35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 890.00, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($140,256.93). 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

