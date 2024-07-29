Barclays Lowers Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $70.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

