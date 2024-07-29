Barclays Lowers Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $70.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
