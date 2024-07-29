Barclays Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $79.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,086 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.