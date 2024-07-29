Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.24 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, which consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and the Mercedes Gold Mine project that consists of 43 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

