BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

BRBR stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.