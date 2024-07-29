Benchmark Raises Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target to $175.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.60.

Shares of CRS opened at $140.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.63. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

