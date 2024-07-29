Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,900,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG opened at $134.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.09. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

