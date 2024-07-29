Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,799 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 636,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,262,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 47,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AESI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AESI opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.58. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 983,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,175,427.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,051,663 shares in the company, valued at $24,167,215.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 983,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

