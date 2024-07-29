Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.