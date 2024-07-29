Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5,929.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after buying an additional 374,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Yum China by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 36,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

