Bessemer Group Inc. Has $138,000 Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Viawealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,827,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $86.63 on Monday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $92.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $251.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).
