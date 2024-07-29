Bessemer Group Inc. Has $140,000 Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ATS by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,011,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,200,000 after buying an additional 1,068,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,690,000 after acquiring an additional 360,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,916,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATS by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,205,000 after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ATS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE ATS opened at $30.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.16. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

