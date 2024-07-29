Bessemer Group Inc. Has $172,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,876 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $171.34 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $171.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

