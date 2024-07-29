Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 198.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $119.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $175.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

