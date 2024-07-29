Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $20,583,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $5,888,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of LKQ by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 227,314 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

