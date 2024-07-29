Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $157,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,671,000 after buying an additional 105,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 938.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 164,449 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSMT opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $91.28.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David R. Price sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 522 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $44,740.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Price sold 2,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

