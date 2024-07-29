Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $177,000 in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPLFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $8.77 on Monday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

