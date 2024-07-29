Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 332 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ ASND opened at $133.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

