Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ModivCare worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

MODV stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $684.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.24 million. Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

