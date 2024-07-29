Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $132.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $136.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.