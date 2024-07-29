Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.
In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE R opened at $132.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $136.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
