Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ATI by 103,225.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $65.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $66.43.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

