Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,984 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $159.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $161.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

