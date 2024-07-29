BioNTech (BNTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.92) per share for the quarter. BioNTech has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioNTech Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $85.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.37.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
