BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 341,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 15.4 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $736.70 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.