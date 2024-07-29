BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 15.4 %

BJRI stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $736.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

