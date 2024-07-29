Black Hills (BKH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Black Hills has set its FY24 guidance at $3.80-4.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $58.79 on Monday. Black Hills has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

