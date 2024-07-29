Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,309,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.55% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $364,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

