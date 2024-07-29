BMO Capital Markets Boosts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $11.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coursera

Coursera Stock Up 44.7 %

Coursera stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $52,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,525,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Coursera by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,701 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 158.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University purchased a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.