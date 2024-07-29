BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 2,052 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 912.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Manchester United were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Stock Performance

NYSE:MANU opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MANU

About Manchester United

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.