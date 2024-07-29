BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 2,052 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 912.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Manchester United were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manchester United Stock Performance
NYSE:MANU opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MANU
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Manchester United
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.