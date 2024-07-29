BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 904 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Zai Lab were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 64.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 10,397 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $180,076.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $180,076.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,043. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $18.86 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.97.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

