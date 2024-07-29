BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 5,116 DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,185,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.91 million, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $9.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. Citigroup cut their price target on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

