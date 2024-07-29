BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 1,000 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sohu.com were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $14.84 on Monday. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $490.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.42). Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

