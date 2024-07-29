BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys Shares of 1,411 Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,716,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 200,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBEF stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

