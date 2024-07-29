BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRCA. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,045,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 2,060,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,854.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at $754,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,854.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $307.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 905.83% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Further Reading

