BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 220.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 1.8 %

BSBR opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

