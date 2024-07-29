BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $37,000 Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,872 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $2.77 on Monday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
