BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $39,000 Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Baozun were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Stock Performance

BZUN stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $152.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.32.

About Baozun

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

