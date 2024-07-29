BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $48,000 Holdings in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 1,775,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 38,030 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of LAB opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $870.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $387,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,975,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,617,618.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.