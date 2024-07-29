BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 30,700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $47.22 on Monday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.51%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

