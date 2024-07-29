BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) by 817.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Shares of EMX opened at $1.79 on Monday. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on EMX Royalty from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

EMX Royalty Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

