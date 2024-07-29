BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $30,000 in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,418 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 934,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 752,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 576,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period.

GTO stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

