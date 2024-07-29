BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $40,000 in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $139.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 4.00.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 231.68%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

