BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $42,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of IBIT opened at $38.79 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

