BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

