BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $66,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $128.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

