BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 1,599 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Western Financial were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 46,172 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $179.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.61. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

