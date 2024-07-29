BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases Shares of 3,125 Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 1,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. Central Puerto S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.12 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

